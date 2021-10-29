I love making gifts for friends and family. Food gifts are perfect, especially for those people on your list who seem to have everything. And when it comes to special food gifts, we should forget those in our family who make our lives so happy. Our furry friends deserve a special treat, too! My dog cookies have natural healthy ingredients — whole wheat flour, pumpkin, peanut butter — and because my husband is a veterinarian- I can say they are veterinarian approved. So as you’re planning your holiday gift-giving, why not include your best friend on that list with a special homemade treat?
Belle’s Dog Cookies
2 ½ cups whole wheat flour
2 eggs
½ cup canned pumpkin
2 tablespoons peanut butter
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Mix all ingredients until well blended. Shape into a ball, and using a rolling pin, roll out the dough to about ½ inch. Cut into shapes and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
