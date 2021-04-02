Easy weeknight meals don’t have to be boring. In fact, my chicken with tortellini is full of flavor and is ready to eat in less than 20 minutes. It’s a full meal that includes tender seasoned chicken, hearty cheese pasta, and crisp asparagus or green beans all tossed in tasty herbs. This dish is one of my regular go-to recipes because of how quick and simple it is to make, but also because it is one my entire family asks for.
Belle’s Chicken with Tortellini
1 pound boneless and skinless chicken thighs, cut into chunks
2 cups frozen tortellini
1 pound fresh asparagus or green beans, trimmed and cut in half
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon Italian seasoning
1 teaspoon garlic salt
¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and season with salt and pepper. Cook on all sides until browned and no pink remains. While the chicken is cooking, heat a large pot of boiling water. Boil tortellini and asparagus for 3 minutes and then drain. Add this to the skillet with the chicken and toss with another tablespoon of the oil over medium heat. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and parmesan cheese. Serve when the cheese has melted.
