There are innumerable facts and figures about Elizabeth II, including her remarkable reign of 70 years — the longest in the history of the British monarchy. Lesser known are some of the many love stories associated with her crown.
First, however, Elizabeth was loved by so many throughout the world. Hers was an enduring example of being ever “on the job” for all 70 of her eventful years of service.
Hers is a remarkable and true story of love and devotion — Elizabeth for her country and her country for her. Small wonder that devoted mourners in her homeland lined the streets, gathering by the hundreds of thousands to pay their respects to their queen. And small wonder many millions around the world showed their sympathy in saying their goodbyes to this devoted and remarkable leader.
Though much of British history is bloody, hers was a reign that helped transition that history from the unforgiving, often brutal domination of the crown throughout the world to something much more peaceful — except, of course, for the major war years when England joined with the United States to fight the First and Second World Wars.
In her private life, Elizabeth’s love for her husband, the tall, handsome Philip, was constant throughout their lives. The two met for the first time when she was only 6 years old and again when she was 13 and he was 18. It was at the second meeting it is said that she fell in love and never loved another. The two were married when she was 21, and he 26. Theirs was, and is, an exemplary and extraordinary love story — one of faith in each other, faith in God and uncommon devotion. There was never another man in Elizabeth’s life. In their 73 years together, they became parents of four children, the oldest of whom, of course, is Charles who now follows his mother on the English throne.
Philip, a distinguished, high-ranking naval officer before his marriage to Elizabeth, afterward gave lifelong service to her. He died in 2021 at age 99, two months before his 100th birthday.
It’s interesting that after her 70 years of service as queen, Elizabeth’s death took place in her favorite castle — Balmoral in Southern Scotland — in a country she dearly loved. It is reported that she knew the end of her life was near and that she made the arrangements for this last trip to Scotland shortly before her demise. Her daughter, Princess Anne, lovingly remained with her mother throughout the final 24 hours of the queen’s life.
Here are some interesting facts about this charming, spunky and loveable queen:
— There have been 61 monarchs on the throne of England over a period of 1200 years. Elizabeth was one of only six women who have worn the crown.
— Another of the six was Elizabeth’s great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, the plump, little lady who holds the second longest reign of 63 years to Elizabeth’s 70 years.
— The holder of the British crown is not just a figurehead. For example, Elizabeth had to give her consent on any bills to be debated in Parliament. Records show that over a thousand bills passed by her desk. She also had to deal with her own private estate valued in the billions of dollars. The crown’s monies are no longer from the taxpayers, as had been the case in decades past. The Windsor family, in this regard, is not unlike any other family in the realm dealing with their own finances.
— Elizabeth’s favorite breed of dog was the Pembroke Welsh Corgi. This love began in 1933 when she was only 7 years old. The first of many little dogs that were with her constantly was named Dookie.
— Her favorite flower is said to have been the lovely Lily of the Valley, a delicate, white flower symbolizing motherhood, purity, and happiness.
— And for all bagpipe lovers, a touching note is how much she loved the sound of the pipes — so much so that for years she started her day by having her Royal Piper play for 15 minutes under her castle window.
We can’t resist sharing two other memorable royal love stories.
The first is that of Queen Victoria, whose reign became known as the Victorian Era and whose life paralleled that of Elizabeth’s in many ways. Ever faithful by her side stood her beloved husband, Prince Albert. It is a matter of record that the queen wore black for decades, from the day of his death, for some 40 years, until that of her own.
And the second is the compelling story of Edward VIII who in 1936 abdicated the throne for Wallis Simpson, the woman he loved. Edward was succeeded by his younger brother, George VI.
As a final note, we feel certain that Elizabeth would have treasured the popular, old Irish saying that reflected her own unwavering faith in God: “May the road rise to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields ... and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand.”
Dean and Nancy Hoch are members of the Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.