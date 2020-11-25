Imagine! A 96-year-old former, renowned cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon speaking recently to millions of people throughout the world. His 11-minute message was one of how to achieve hope and healing in our individual lives and in our troubled, chaotic world. With his keen understanding, he identified the many problems we all face, and he wisely offered a therapy for helping cure those very ills.
This strong, yet gentle speaker, Russell M. Nelson, is a man of science, as well as a man of faith. He is sustained as president and prophet by the more than 16-million members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His message is directed to all people everywhere and was translated into 31 languages.
The spiritual prescription he shared is one that is simple, yet profound. It is one that offers a “fast-acting and long-lasting remedy.” It is a message that hope and healing can come about in our lives if we will first offer the gift of gratitude–to ourselves because of the wonder it has for carrying over into our daily lives, as well as to all with whom we come in contact in whatever way, shape, or form.
The gift and its impact may seem too simple; however, it has been validated by scientists, as well as by those who have tested its reality.
President Nelson spoke of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the many ills affecting our world today. He proffered two important ways to cope with those challenges.
The first remedy is to use the far-reaching power of our technological devices. He asked that we begin by expressing our gratitude online for one full week by using whatever social media we choose. We can make our posts a personal “gratitude journal” using #GiveThanks. We can flood the earth with messages of hope and healing through our gratitude. We can find greater joy in our lives during that seven-day test – and then continue on.
President Nelson promises that it will be a blessing to us when we make the effort--and take the time--to express gratitude, not just online but throughout each day of our lives. It can be a simple vocal compliment or just the words “Thank you,” sincerely uttered. It can be a note here, a phone call there, a text message, even a smile. In so doing, we may help to heal a wounded heart, change someone’s entire focus for the day, or simply bring a ray of happiness into someone’s life. This can be true for individuals, of course, as well as the leaders of nations! Simple gratitude can heal and help us all throughout our lives.
Obviously, it is easier to focus on the negatives in our fractionated world, but expressing gratitude, (though it does take effort and a constant willingness to try), can make all the difference. In so doing, we find the profound healing power will carry over to ourselves and to each other in a unique and wonderful way.
Certainly, messages from prophets are not a new phenomenon. In ancient days, people who listened to them were blessed, just as people today are blessed when they listen to a prophet’s voice.
In the Old Testament, we read that “Surely the Lord God will do nothing but he revealeth his secret unto his servants, the prophets.” (Amos 3:7 KJV) Prophets have been chosen to reveal the word of the Lord in the day and time of their need--for specific times and specific problems.
A modern-day hymn enjoins us to, “Come, listen to a prophet’s voice. . .” And we are truly blessed to hear that voice in our own day and time.
As in all things of importance in our lives, we can look to Jesus Christ who frequently “gave thanks” throughout his life on earth. He showed us the way!
Secondly, and so importantly, President Nelson also prescribes that we “unite each day in thanking God through daily prayers. . .that we pour out souls in gratitude for our countless blessings and then petition him to heal our hearts, our families, our societies, and the world at large.”
To hear President Nelson’s complete world-wide message, go to PowerofGratitude.org.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.