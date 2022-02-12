Electric Pressure Cookers were popular the moment they came to the United States market. Electric programmable pressure cookers (EPPCs) generate a lot of questions about use and safety. With anything new, there comes lots of questions: are EPPCs safe, is pressure cooked food nutritious, does cost equate to quality, and are these cookers/pots of value? The noted promise of an EPPC is to save you time so you can eat well. If you are thinking about purchasing an electric pressure cooker, here are some things you will want to know.
Pressure cookers have long been noted to decrease cooking time, reduce energy consumption and retain nutrient quality equal to or higher than that of foods cooked by other methods. In today’s world, the consumer has a wide choice of pressure cookers ranging from the conventional stovetop pot to the EPPCs known as the “Third Generation” of pressure cookers. This cooking device is known for being safer and easier to use with the big advantage of convenience over stovetop models because they are programmed to start and stop. Some disadvantages of EPPCs when compared to stove top models, are capacity, non-stick coatings, inadequate handles, weaker heating elements and storage issues.
Nearly all EPPCs these days are multi-cookers that include slow-cooking, searing, sautéing, simmering, steaming, yogurt making and warming functions. The Instant Pot brand is simply one of many multi-cookers designed to replace a slow cooker, EPPC, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, sauté/browning pan and warming pot. Choose the multi-cooker which has the functions you are more interested in using on a regular basis. Utah State University Extension tested five different cookers and compared several consumer considerations including safety features, ease of operation, cleaning and special features. Based on their tests, the following features were deemed the most important to consider before purchasing an EPCC:
1. Look for a safety valve that locks the appliance while still under pressure.
2. A spring-loaded venting system (quick-release vent) delivers the best and most consistent performance.
3. Look for a pressure setting of 10psi or above.
4. Detailed troubleshooting/safety sections and thorough instructions on use and care in the user manual is a must.
5. And I would add to purchase from a well-known company, which will be around for parts.
Most importantly, there are major differences between a pressure cooker, whether it is a stove top model, an EPPC or a multi-cooker and a pressure canner. A pressure cooker is not a pressure canner and should never be used for canning, even if the recipe book or instruction manual states it is safe. Often, the two are used interchangeably in conversation and I want to make it clear that they are not! A pressure canner is designed to safely process low-acid foods for storage in canning jars at a temperature higher than boiling water. Pressure cookers are designed to cook everyday foods: they heat up and cool too quickly to adequately process canned food safely, and there is no pressure gauge to know the exact pressure.
By reviewing the basic differences, consumers can make better food safe choices when preparing food.
Source: Iowa State University, Marlene Geiger.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.