How do you create a delicious dessert without a lot of fuss? Start with instant pudding. It’s something that can be whipped up in minutes. My almond joy pudding pie has the delicious flavors of the popular candy bar in a smooth and delicious pie. Instead of a regular pastry crust pie, I make my simple and delicious coconut shell. Combined with chocolate pudding and topped with whipped cream and sliced almonds, this pie is extra special. You can make one large pie or several smaller tarts. This dish is so simple to make, but the result is a smooth and decadent treat.
Belle’s Almond Joy Pudding Pie
4 tablespoons butter
3 cups sweetened flaked coconut
1 (5.1 ounce) box instant pudding (I use chocolate)
2 ¾ cups milk
Whipped cream or whipped topping
¼ cup sliced almonds
In a food processor, place the melted butter and 2 cups of the coconut. Pulse until the mixture sticks together. Add the other cup of coconut and mix with your hands until blended. Press this mixture into the bottom and up the sides of an 8-9 inch pie plate or six tart cups. Cover the edges of the crust with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, remove the foil and bake another 5 minutes until the crust starts to turn golden. Cool completely. In a large bowl, whisk together the pudding and milk until smooth and it starts to thicken. Pour into the cooled pie shell and chill for at least 2 hours. Cut into wedges and top with a dollop of the whipped topping and a sprinkle of sliced almonds.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.