This time of year is when I love to make my creamy peas and potatoes. Fresh from the garden — what could be better? How about a new way to make them that is perfect for camping or just cooking outdoors? My Skillet Peas and Potatoes is a delicious side dish that can be made quickly and easily while outside enjoying our beautiful weather. Smoky bacon and a creamy sauce combine with the hearty potatoes and crisp peas. It is so hearty and tasty, and it can be made in a Dutch oven or in a pan on the grill. This is dish is so good, I make it often, even when we’re huddled in the house after the warm weather is gone.
Belle’s Skillet Peas and Potatoes
6 bacon strips
1 cup chopped onion
4 cups sliced potatoes
2 cups fresh or frozen peas
½ cup mayonnaise
½ cup milk
2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
In a large Dutch oven or skillet. Cook the bacon until crisp. Remove to a plate with paper towels, crumble it, and set it aside. In the same pan, with the bacon grease, add the onion and fry for about a minute. Add the potatoes evenly and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and cook for about 10 minutes. Uncover and turn potatoes. Add the peas. Cover and cook another 10 minutes or until potatoes are browned and tender. In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and milk. Pour over the potatoes and stir to coat. Add the cheese and bacon, then cover and let it cook another couple minutes or until sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.