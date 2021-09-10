Something about the flavor and texture of soft pretzels makes them a delicious treat, and my soft pretzel buns are a favorite. They are wonderful with a meal and can be used in place of hamburger buns for an extra special burger. They are salty and chewy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. And you know I love it when things are simple to make, and that is just what these buns are. Just rise, boil and bake. You can make as many or as little as you want — and with these pretzels, there is no twisting required.

Belle’s Soft Pretzel Buns

12 frozen dinner rolls such as Rhodes (you can make more or less)

½ cup baking soda

One egg, beaten

Coarse sea salt or kosher salt

Place your frozen rolls evenly spaced on a large baking sheet covered with parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit until thawed and just under doubled in size — about 3-5 hours, depending on how warm it is. Try not to let them puff up too much, or they will collapse when boiling. Fill a large pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add the baking soda to the water. It will boil up when you add it, so you must leave room in your pot. Boil the rolls, 2-4 at a time depending on your pot size, for 1 minute on each side. Drain with a slotted spoon and place evenly spaced on your baking sheet. With a very sharp knife, slice a criss-cross on the top of each roll. Brush with the beaten egg and sprinkle with some salt. Bake at 400 degrees for 9-13 minutes or until they are golden brown.

