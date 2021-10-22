Food Compass is a new food nutrient profiling system developed over the last three years at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts. Its goal is to categorize foods based on how their different characteristics positively or negatively impact health.
Incorporating information on nutrients, food ingredients, processing characteristics, phytochemicals and additives and then objectively scoring all foods, beverages and even mixed dishes and meals using one consistent score, the researchers hoped to provide everyone (consumers and industry) with a way to make better options and choices.
Using a detailed national database of 8,032 foods and beverages consumed by Americans, it scores 54 different characteristics across nine domains representing different health-relevant aspects of things that touch your lips. The food and drink classifications were selected based on nutritional attributes linked to major chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular problems and cancer, as well as to risk of undernutrition, especially for mothers, young children and the elderly. Food Compass was designed so that additional attributes and scoring based on areas such as brain health and performance, gut health and immune function could eventually be incorporated. Each food, beverage or mixed dish receives a final Food Compass score ranging from 1 (least healthy) to 100 (most healthy).
You are likely to guess how types of foods scored. Processed sweets had the lowest score and raw vegetables had the highest score. This information has several public health information uses including better food labels, changing industrial standards, etc. However (always a however), how is it going to change me? The only number I am concerned with, as I order a low-scoring food like a double pepperoni pizza, is how much it costs.
I am certainly appreciative of this and other attempts to improve our health, but in reality, it is a small item in the big picture. Health, quality of life and disease prevention are a combination of daily choices (which this tool fits in), movement, relationships, genetics and doing your best to avoid oncoming trucks. Think big picture, take daily small steps and use these kinds of tools if you find them helpful.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
