POCATELLO — Music in the Library is making its way back to the Marshall Public Library Saturday
Two of the library’s own, Trent Clegg, reference specialist, and Gabriel Lowman, library page, will trade their literary hats for their musical ones to perform as part of the Music in the Library series. The performance, called “A Mostly-Intelligible Recital,” will feature Clegg singing a selection of songs from Benjamin Britten, Duncan Sheik and others with Lowman accompanying him on piano. Two pieces from Claude Debussy will be sung in French.
“We’re excited to have two talented members of our staff share their gifts with library patrons on Leap Day,” said Amy Campbell, public services supervisor.
Clegg is a graduate of Brigham Young University-Idaho and Idaho State University's music and theatre programs. He currently directs music at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pocatello and maintains a small private voice studio. Meanwhile, Lowman is studying piano performance at Idaho State University and plans to pursue a Masters's and Ph.D. with his goal to teach music at the university level.
"This will be the first recital I've done since 2003, though I've been kicking around the idea of including popular music in a recital for a while,” said Clegg. “I'm very excited that Gabe agreed to work with me on it. He's a great musician capable of handling the various styles with ease and I feel much more confident performing this music with him at the piano. I don't know that Debussy and Duncan Sheik have ever been programmed on the same recital before, and I'm looking forward to sharing it all with those who come to hear it."
“One of the joys of music is getting to collaborate with musicians from everywhere,” said Gabriel. “When applying for a job, I'm not particularly concerned with how many passionate musicians may be working there, so it was a surprise to meet Trent by happenstance and realize we wanted to work together. Trent has carefully selected and worked on these pieces and I'm very excited to present his work at the library.”
This edition of Music in the Library is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on the first floor of the library.
