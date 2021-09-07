As the Pocatello LDS Temple comes to completion in less than three years, we think of the many people who have been involved in taking this beautiful structure from sagebrush on a hillside to a stunning edifice overlooking the valley below.
And we think, also, of the endless numbers of devoted people who have built--and continue to build--similar temples throughout the world.
A story of a unique kind of devotion in building temples is a stirring one about a pioneer named John Moyle, born February 22, 1808, in Plymouth, England and who joined the Church there.
He and his family left their homeland in 1850 for America and were part of the Ellsworth handcart company—the first such company to make the arduous, five-month trek to the Salt Lake Valley. This was just a few years after Brigham Young said, as he overlooked the vast and empty Salt Lake desert, “This is the right place.”
Moyle and his family became settlers of the town of Alpine, located 22 miles south of Salt Lake City.
A master stonemason, Moyle was called to work on the Salt Lake Temple. Without hesitation, he would begin another kind of trek to Salt Lake City, leaving at 2 a.m. once every week and walking the 22 miles to join his fellow workers. He would stay with his married son and daughter-in-law for the week and return home by midnight on Friday.
Though facts of the story have become muddled over the years, the following is taken from a Deseret News article written by Erica Palmer August 7, 2014, and provides the basics:
“Unwavering in his devotion, John Moyle continued this pattern for almost 20 years. Then, in his mid-70s tragedy struck!
“Returning home early on a Friday to help with chores, he was milking the cow, which had a reputation for being grumpy. It suddenly kicked him in the leg, causing a compound fracture and a serious infection. His leg had to be amputated with a bucksaw. He survived the surgery but was left unable to walk.
“He is quoted as saying, ‘The temple isn’t done, so I’m not done.’ He carved a wooden leg with a hinge for an ankle and strapped it to his stump right below the knee. After practicing walking around his house, and, at age 77, he decided it was time to resume his sojourn to Salt Lake City to work on the temple.
“Moyle carved many of the granite steps inside the temple, along with the words HOLINESS TO THE LORD outdoors on the east side”–words that now appear on every temple of the Church world-wide.
Ever devoted, John Moyle died on January 15, 1889, in Alpine, Utah before his beloved temple was completed. A park honoring his life is located at 770 N. 600 E. in that now bustling city located south of Point of the Mountain.
