Photo

A mother, father and baby share a joyful moment at the Ifo Refugee Camp in Dadaab, Kenya, on Dec. 5.

 Photo courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To borrow a phrase from scripture, leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were “anxiously engaged” in good causes in 2022. The faith’s humanitarian and welfare work was constant. Apostles and other leaders ministered and made meaningful connections around the world. And more houses of the Lord opened for worship.

The summaries below show — though it is only a glimpse — the many ways members of the Church blessed God’s children everywhere.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.