Life is getting really crazy in our culture today. Everything and everybody is in danger of being canceled.
But who decides if a person, a book, a film, or a historical figure is no longer worthy? Who decides who gets canceled? Ironically, today’s cancel mania is being driven by the same people who loudly declare there is no absolute truth or standard by which to judge people. So why do they contradict their own “No Absolutes” mantra? If there really are no absolutes, they could not (and would not) be canceling anyone, nor anyone’s viewpoint, since they have already declared one viewpoint to be just as valid as another. Give that previous sentence a little thought.
Regardless of what other people think or say, there is a God who is the absolute, and absolutely real, and is the ultimate judge to whom each of us will one day give an account for the totality of our lives. While for some this is a really scary idea, the reality is that perfect Jesus made it possible to make our broken lives whole. Jesus was, and is, the ultimate progressive; He turned every man-centered worldview on its head.
Jesus came to give His life in place of our lives; He fixes the broken, bringing forgiveness, transformation, and restoration to all who believe. John 3:16-17 (NLT) affirms this saying: “For this is how God loved the world: He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life. God sent His Son into the world not to judge the world, but to save the world through Him.”
When humans want to build a company, country, or community, they seek out the smartest, best educated, and most humanly impressive people for the job. Since humans have only human wisdom, brains, giftedness and power, it’s a wise policy. But even the best people are flawed. Actually, the leaders who wrote our founding documents were the best educated and quality people available at the time. They were the progressives of their time, but were they compatible with today’s progressives’ viewpoints? Did they have the 2000 years of knowledge and techniques available to them that we have today? No. Which makes them even more amazing and outstanding. All humans have their own giftedness, and their own flaws. If you are looking for perfection, the only one who meets that standard is Jesus.
It is interesting that the ultimate progressive, perfect Jesus, was a threat to the power brokers of the 1st century. So they tried to cancel Him. He was lied about, falsely accused, falsely tried, falsely convicted, and nailed to a cross like the worst criminals executed by the Romans. His followers knew the truth, and even Pontius Pilate knew when he said: “I find no fault in this man.” (cf. Luke 23:4). Yet those whose power was threatened by Him, be they Jews, Romans, intellectuals or politicians, wanted Him to be expunged from life, culture, and history.
But trying to cancel Jesus didn’t work. On the third day, after Jesus was killed and buried, there was an earthquake, the huge stone sealing the entrance to the tomb was rolled away, and all that could be found there was an empty tomb, His discarded grave clothes, and sparkling angels. News of His resurrection spread like wildfire. 2,000 years later, He is still the most influential being in the world.
What is amazing is that while man seeks only the elite of humans to be a part of their kingdoms, God is filling His kingdom with people that have been rejected by the elite of humanity. Man throws away broken people; God lifts them up, heals their wounds, values each person, and makes them a part of His eternal kingdom. Every day God is filling Heaven, and His Kingdom, with people rejected and declared to be of no value by the elite of humanity.
We are all sinners, and subject to cancelation by others. But God’s solution is to invite you to be a part of His eternal kingdom. Man tears you down, God lifts you up; Man wants only the elite, God says the elite are those who know they are broken and imperfect, and who ask God to remake them.
So here is our choice: Will we value all people regardless of their ideology, or brokenness? Do we value only those who check all our boxes? Or will we accept all and let God worry about the boxes? Cancel others, or value others? What do you think Jesus’ answer would be?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.