The holidays traditionally involve large dinners. It’s a lot of planning, and usually the work begins early in the morning. One of my favorite things to do during this time of year is to make my cheesy bacon potato quiche. It’s a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for those busy holiday mornings. I usually make it the night before and then have it ready to go in the morning. It’s full of all the items I love at breakfast combined and served in a flaky crust. My family loves this so much — they are often just as excited to have this quiche as they are for the holiday dinner!
Belle’s Cheesy Bacon Potato Quiche
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Story continues below video
3 cups peeled, diced potatoes
1 cup chopped onion
1 jalapeno pepper (top and seeds removed) chopped
1 teaspoon salt, divided
1 teaspoon pepper, divided
1 refrigerated pie crust
4 eggs
1 ¼ cup half-and-half
1 tablespoon dried parsley
8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place the pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate and crimp the edges. Place a piece of aluminum foil on top and then place a smaller plate inside like a weight. Bake for 10 minutes and then remove the foil and weight and bake another 5 minutes. Let cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Heat the oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat. Add the potatoes, onions, and the jalapeno and cook, stirring until potatoes are tender. Season with half the salt and pepper and let cool. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, parsley, and the other half of the salt and pepper. In the pie shell, spread half of the potato mixture, half of the bacon, and half of the cheese, and repeat the layers. Pour the egg mixture over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Let cool for 15-20 minutes before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.