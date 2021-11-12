The holidays traditionally involve large dinners. It’s a lot of planning, and usually the work begins early in the morning. One of my favorite things to do during this time of year is to make my cheesy bacon potato quiche. It’s a delicious and hearty dish that is perfect for those busy holiday mornings. I usually make it the night before and then have it ready to go in the morning. It’s full of all the items I love at breakfast combined and served in a flaky crust. My family loves this so much — they are often just as excited to have this quiche as they are for the holiday dinner!

Belle’s Cheesy Bacon Potato Quiche

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 cups peeled, diced potatoes

1 cup chopped onion

1 jalapeno pepper (top and seeds removed) chopped

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 refrigerated pie crust

4 eggs

1 ¼ cup half-and-half

1 tablespoon dried parsley

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place the pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate and crimp the edges. Place a piece of aluminum foil on top and then place a smaller plate inside like a weight. Bake for 10 minutes and then remove the foil and weight and bake another 5 minutes. Let cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Heat the oil in a large frypan over medium-high heat. Add the potatoes, onions, and the jalapeno and cook, stirring until potatoes are tender. Season with half the salt and pepper and let cool. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, parsley, and the other half of the salt and pepper. In the pie shell, spread half of the potato mixture, half of the bacon, and half of the cheese, and repeat the layers. Pour the egg mixture over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes. Let cool for 15-20 minutes before serving.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.