Carrots could be the perfect vegetable. They are tasty, inexpensive, full of nutrients, and versatile. One of my favorite carrot recipes is my sweet and spicy carrots. This colorful side dish is full of flavor and so simple to make. With only a handful of ingredients and less than 10 minutes to cook, make this recipe a great side dish when you’re short on time. The combination of sweet maple syrup and spicy cayenne is so delicious, and you can up the amount of heat if you like things even hotter — just adjust the pepper and syrup to your taste. This recipe will have even the pickiest eaters loving a dish that is not only good but good for them.
Belle’s Sweet and Spicy Carrots
1 pound carrots
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon real maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Chopped parsley for garnish
Peel the carrots and slice them into about ½ inch thick discs. Place the carrots in a pot of boiling salted water and cook for 8 minutes or until the carrots are tender. Drain the carrots in a colander. In the same pan, place the carrots, butter, and the maple syrup, then heat on low to melt the butter as you toss to coat. Sprinkle with the salt and cayenne and toss again. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Simmer for a few minutes to glaze the carrots, and then sprinkle with chopped parsley before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.