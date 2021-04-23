When I know the grandkids will be at the house, I always try to find something fun to cook together. I want them to learn the basics, but I also hope to encourage them to enjoy cooking. We usually prepare things that I know they will like, and my easy fruit pastries are the perfect treat. They are fun and easy to make, plus they are sweet and delicious. I use refrigerated biscuits and then dip them in butter and a cinnamon-sugar mixture. A thumbprint of jam in the center, and you have a grandkid-approved treat that they’ll be proud to say they helped create.
Belle’s Easy Fruit Pastries
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits, separated into 10 biscuits
1/4 cup butter, melted
¼ cup jam
In a small bowl, mix together the sugar and cinnamon. Dip all the biscuits in the melted butter and then in the cinnamon-sugar mixture. Place on ungreased rimmed baking sheets. Make an indentation with a spoon in the middle of each biscuit and fill with about a teaspoon of jam. Bake at 375° for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.