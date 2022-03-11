Salmon is a healthy food, but it’s also delicious. When cooked just right, it is tender and flavorful — and that is the trick. My maple soy salmon is so easy to make, and the glaze gives it the perfect amount of flavor without overwhelming it. Make sure you use pure maple syrup and not pancake syrup. This makes all the difference. You want just a hint of sweetness. It will cook quickly, so have everything ready to go before you put it in the oven. The key is not to overbake! This dish is elegant enough to serve on a special occasion but so simple — you can enjoy it any day of the week.
Belle’s Maple Soy Salmon
3 tablespoon pure maple syrup
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce
1 teaspoon minced garlic
4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets
Chopped parsley and sesame seeds for garnish (optional)
Combine maple syrup, soy sauce, sriracha, and garlic in a gallon-sized zip-close bag. Add the salmon and coat well. Marinate for an hour, turning ever so often.
Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly grease a baking sheet with nonstick spray. Remove the fish from the marinade and pat dry with paper towels. Pour the marinade into a small saucepan.
Place the fish on the baking sheet lined with foil and cook 8 minutes. Meanwhile, bring the marinade to a simmer over medium heat and reduce until it thickens into a glaze. Spoon over fish and cook another 2 minutes. Remove from oven and spoon more glaze over the top of each filet. Sprinkle with a tiny amount of parsley and sesame seeds just before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.