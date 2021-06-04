I love to grill in the summer. It keeps my house cool, and I love the flavor of smoky grilled food. My marinated flank steak is one of my favorites. It is tender and full of flavor. The marinade has a bunch of ingredients, but they all combine into a savory and tasty sauce. Make sure you give the steak plenty of time to chill and soak up all that delicious marinade before grilling. I like to save a little to brush on the steak just before serving. This dish is a special treat, and yet it’s easy to make, so break out the grill and enjoy.
Belle’s Marinated Flank Steak
1 ½ -2 pound flank steak
½ cup olive oil
½ cup soy sauce
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon dried dill weed
½ teaspoon red chili flakes
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
½ teaspoon ground coriander
Whisk marinade ingredients together and pour all but two tablespoons of the marinade into a gallon-sized plastic bag. Add the flank steak and squeeze out all the air and then seal the bag. Massage the marinade into the meat and then place it in the fridge. Chill for at least 2 hours (or up to 12 hours). Turn the bag every couple of hours to evenly marinate the steak. When you’re ready to cook, heat the grill to medium-high (about 450 degrees when the lid is closed). Grill the steak for 5-6 minutes on each side (only turn once) or until the thermometer reads 130-135 for medium-rare. Remove from grill and cover with foil. Let rest for 10 minutes. Slice against the grain and drizzle with the reserved marinade before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.