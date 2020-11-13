Creamy, hearty and perfect for fall, my butternut squash soup is one of my favorite comfort foods. The buttery texture of the squash is what gives this soup its smooth and rich flavor and the fish sauce lends a tangy Asian flare. A touch of sriracha adds just the right amount of heat, and the coconut milk blends in giving it the creaminess that makes this soup so good. It’s easy to make and can even be frozen — that is if you have extras. I rarely do.
Belle’s Butternut Squash Soup
1 small butternut squash (about 4 cups cubed)
1 teaspoon (or more) Sriracha (Thai hot sauce) — this is optional
1 Tablespoon fish sauce (you can use soy sauce)
3 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1 teaspoons salt
1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk
Sour cream and chopped chives for garnish
Peel and cut the squash in half and remove the seeds. Cut it into 2 inch chunks. In a large bowl toss the squash with the olive oil and salt. Spread on a baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until very tender. Place the squash in a large pot. Add the hot sauce, fish sauce (or soy sauce), broth and salt and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Use an immersion blender to puree the squash or place the mixture in batches in a blender and puree. To the pot and add the coconut milk. Stir until everything is blended and heated through. Serve with a dollop of sour cream and some chopped chives if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.