Summer is the perfect time for seasonal and fresh flavors. My summer orange loaf is full of juicy orange sweetness and is a great dessert or breakfast treat. Orange zest and fresh juice make this quick bread taste like sunshine. What could be more summer-like than the flavor of real oranges? This bread is super moist, and the citrusy glaze just adds to this delicious treat. It’s a sweet and tangy way to celebrate the sunshine season.
Belle’s Summer Orange Loaf
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
3 tablespoons orange zest
½ cup orange juice
2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
½ cup powdered sugar
1-2 teaspoons orange juice
Grease a standard loaf pan (9x5x3 inches approximately) and set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter and sugar until creamy and smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, until thoroughly combined. Mix in the orange zest and ½ cup of juice until combined. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt in a separate bowl. Add into the butter mixture and stir until mixed in well. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let cool until you can touch the pan safely. Turn out onto a rack to cool completely. While the loaf is cooling, whisk together the powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of juice. If it’s still too thick, add a tiny bit more until you can drizzle it over the cooled loaf.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.