Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Kale is a superfood. It is the ultimate dark leafy green, but it’s also a versatile and tasty veggie that can be added to so many things. My mushroom kale pasta is a favorite. It is hearty, flavorful and healthy. The recipe comes together in minutes, making it a great weeknight meal. I love this dish because it’s saucy, tasty and very satisfying. The mushrooms add a meaty flavor, but if you want to make it even heartier, you can add some cooked chicken, shrimp or other protein. The red pepper flakes add some heat, but you can always leave them out if you want to tone it down. Either way, this delicious dish is a great way to satisfy and enjoy one of nature’s healthiest ingredients.
Belle’s Mushroom Kale Pasta
3-4 large bunches of kale (about 1½ pounds)
Story continues below video
2 cups sliced brown mushrooms
4 teaspoons minced garlic
¼ cup olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Freshly ground black pepper
12 ounces spaghetti
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Strip the kale leaves from ribs and stems, then tear the leaves into 3-inch pieces. Cook kale in boiling water until bright green for about 2 minutes. Transfer kale to a colander using tongs and rinse under cold water, tossing; squeeze out excess liquid from leaves. Keep water at a boil (you’ll use it for the pasta). Heat the oil in a large, heavy pot over medium. Cook mushrooms and garlic until tender and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Add kale to the pot and cook until very tender, about 8 minutes. In the boiling water, cook pasta for about 3 minutes. Using tongs, add pasta to kale; splash in about 1 cup pasta cooking liquid. Cook, tossing and adding more pasta water as needed until sauce lightly coats and continues to cook the pasta, about 2 minutes. Serve pasta topped with Parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.