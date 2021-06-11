I’ve been a fan of cooking shows for decades. I love seeing what others have created and they always make it seem so easy. Recently, I saw a very simple recipe on social media for a pasta dish made with a block of feta cheese and grape tomatoes. I had to try it. To my surprise, it turned out just like on the video. The feta is tangy, and the tomatoes cook into a thick and savory sauce. With most of my recipes I decided to change it up a bit, to make it into something I enjoy even more — so I added chunks of tender, sautéed chicken. This dish is so simple and so flavorful. Now it’s your turn to give it a try.
Belle’s Feta Tomato Pasta with Chicken
2 cups grape tomatoes
2 teaspoons of garlic
1 (8 ounce) block of feta cheese or feta crumbles
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
8 ounces pasta (any kind)
2 teaspoons dried basil
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs (cut into 1-inch chunks)
Garlic salt
Pepper
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a 2 quart casserole dish, place the grape tomatoes and garlic. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil and stir to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the block of feta cheese (or crumbles) in the middle of the tomatoes. Drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of oil and sprinkle everything with the basil and oregano. Bake for 40 minutes. While the tomatoes and feta cheese are cooking in the oven, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a frypan over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook on all sides until browned and no long pink inside (about 5 minutes). Sprinkle with the garlic salt and pepper. Remove from heat. Boil the noodles in a large pot of boiling, salted water until al dente (about 8 minutes). Drain and add to the frypan with the chicken. When the tomatoes and feta are done baking, mash them in the dish and stir to combine into a sauce. Add to the frypan with the chicken and noodles. Stir to coat everything in the sauce. Cook just until heated through before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.