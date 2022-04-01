My entire family loves potatoes, but I often resort to just a handful of recipes. Now I’ve found a new way to serve the special spud. My crispy smashed baby potatoes are so good, and they are also so simple to make. They have a crisp, savory outside and a fluffy inside. You have to use baby potatoes because the skin holds them together, keeping them in nice little patties. With just a few simple ingredients, you will have a potato dish that everyone will love.
Belle’s Crispy Smashed Baby Potatoes
1-2 pounds baby potatoes
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
2 teaspoons garlic salt
2 teaspoons dried chives
2 teaspoons dried parsley
Bring a large pot of water to boil. Add the salt and potatoes. When the water comes back to a boil, set a timer for 20 minutes. Check the potatoes with a fork. If they are very soft, remove them from heat. If they are still not easily pierced with a fork, cook another couple of minutes. Drain the potatoes in a colander and pat dry with paper towels. Brush a large, rimmed baking sheet with a tablespoon of the oil. Arrange potatoes on the baking sheet in a single layer. Using the bottom of a heavy drinking glass with a large base, gently press down on each of the potatoes until they are about a quarter of an inch thick. Brush each potato with olive oil and sprinkle with garlic salt, chives, and parsley. Bake at 450 degrees for 25 minutes until crispy.
*You can use fresh herbs instead of dried, but make sure you use them after the potatoes finish baking, or the herbs will burn.
