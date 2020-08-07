Cookies are a staple at my house. If they aren’t in the cookie jar, they are in the freezer waiting to be put in the cookie jar. I always have them on hand or at least the ingredients to make them if we are getting low. One of my favorite cookies is a sweet and nutty bar that is full of flavor, but also has lot of delicious textures. It’s crunchy, chewy and flaky. It’s also versatile. You can substitute different flavors of chips. I love the chocolate and caramel combination, but you can also use peanut butter or white chocolate. You can also use different types of nuts — or no nuts at all. These bars are so simple to make, they are almost dangerous. Instead of calling them seven layers, they should be called the seven deadly sins.
Belle’s Seven Layer Bars
1/3 cup butter
1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 ½ cups flaked coconut
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup caramel chips (or butterscotch chips)
½ cup sliced almonds
Melt butter in a 13 by 9 inch baking pan. Sprinkle the cracker crumbs over the top and press evenly into the bottom of the pan. Drizzle the milk over the crumbs. Sprinkle the coconut, chocolate and caramel chips, and nuts over the top. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into bars. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.