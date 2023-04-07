Blackfoot Furniture (later Blackfoot Appliance and Furniture) was a downtown landmark for around 65 years and was owned and managed by three generations of the Collard family. The store occupied two other locations before settling into its most remembered location at 198 W Bridge. Originally, it was in the Bills Building at 137 W. Pacific. This building, which is now the City Hall and the Library, once housed several businesses on the ground floor and apartments upstairs. It is named for Rufus Gordon Bills, a businessman and county commissioner, who died in an automobile accident.
Jarrold and Viola Collard purchased the store in 1950 and ran it in this location for six years. In 1956, the family moved the store to 149 W. Bridge, bringing in more appliances, and keeping this location for seven years. Finally, in 1963, they moved diagonally across Bridge Street to the corner of Bridge and Ash Streets, where they stayed until 2014. During that time the Collards bought the Western Auto building and broke through the wall to nearly triple their space. Max and Linda Collard bought the business from Jarrold and Viola in 1970, and Mark Collard, the 3rd generation, bought out his parents in 2007. Through the years, they furnished many a house in Bingham County with stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, tables, sofas, bookshelves, beds, and dressers. For a time in the 1980s, they also rented movies in the Video Disc format (VHD) that preceded VHS.
Jarrold and Viola Collard spent the early years of their marriage on a small farm in the Rose area. Four children were born – 2 boys and 2 girls – in a tiny three-room house with no plumbing and a handpump at the kitchen sink. Both parents worked to milk the cows and keep the crops irrigated. Jarrold also worked at the Sugar Factory, especially in the winter months. Max Collard’s early memories of life on the farm include farmers getting together to help harvest each other’s crops with mom serving a big noon meal, riding on the fender of the small tractor and falling under the wheel one time, being literally snowed in, the winter of 1948 or 49. As the only child small enough to fit through the window, he was pushed outside to make his way around to the front door and move enough snow to allow the door to open. And finally, his dad’s favorite poem quoted anytime someone needed the outhouse after dark:
Get me out of a warm, warm cot, Put me on the cold, cold pot, Make me wee-wee whether I could or not.
That bad winter must have been enough for Jarrold because in 1950 he jumped at a chance to buy the furniture store and move the family to town. Lacking a home to move into, after the farm sold, the six of them moved into the basement of the Bills Building and walled off a portion as living quarters. The only water was upstairs in the store’s tiny restroom. Max remembers his mother working hard to make a home out of a dark basement, starting school at Elmwood, being sent to the Roxie Theatre on Saturdays, and exploring the streets and alleys, all over town, with his friend Scotty, whose father managed the Milmor Hotel. Also, if business was slow in the store, his dad would load a washer into the back of his truck and go door-to-door until it was sold.
After Blackfoot Appliance and Furniture was moved to Bridge Street, Max’s memories are the Plymouth, Dodge, DeSoto dealership around the corner on Ash, Cox Insurance down the block, and seeing the Chuck Wagon Restaurant burn across the street from the store. The J.C. Penney building was heavily damaged in that fire.
At the same time, Linda Elison (Collard) was growing up at 830 Riverton Road in the house that Gary and Marva Empey later owned. Her dad, Golden Elison, raised and trained horses, and Linda spent her days riding all over the empty field that are now covered with houses. She was born in the Beck Hospital (upstairs in the Milmor) and attended Irving School.
