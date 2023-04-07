Max and Linda Collard

Max and Linda Collard

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

Blackfoot Furniture (later Blackfoot Appliance and Furniture) was a downtown landmark for around 65 years and was owned and managed by three generations of the Collard family. The store occupied two other locations before settling into its most remembered location at 198 W Bridge. Originally, it was in the Bills Building at 137 W. Pacific. This building, which is now the City Hall and the Library, once housed several businesses on the ground floor and apartments upstairs. It is named for Rufus Gordon Bills, a businessman and county commissioner, who died in an automobile accident.

Jarrold and Viola Collard purchased the store in 1950 and ran it in this location for six years. In 1956, the family moved the store to 149 W. Bridge, bringing in more appliances, and keeping this location for seven years. Finally, in 1963, they moved diagonally across Bridge Street to the corner of Bridge and Ash Streets, where they stayed until 2014. During that time the Collards bought the Western Auto building and broke through the wall to nearly triple their space. Max and Linda Collard bought the business from Jarrold and Viola in 1970, and Mark Collard, the 3rd generation, bought out his parents in 2007. Through the years, they furnished many a house in Bingham County with stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, tables, sofas, bookshelves, beds, and dressers. For a time in the 1980s, they also rented movies in the Video Disc format (VHD) that preceded VHS.

