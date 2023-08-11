Donation Story Header copy

The Fowler family's donation will help support the Bengal football program and its student-athletes.

POCATELLO — Idaho State University athletics has announced a multi-year gift to the Bengal football program from 2004 graduate Brett Fowler and his wife, Jennifer.

A hometown product, Brett is a graduate of Highland High School before enrolling at ISU in 1999. Starting as a walk-on wide receiver for the Bengals, he earned a scholarship in 2001 and went on to be a three-time Big Sky Conference selection, NSCA athlete of the year, a pre-season All-American in 2003 and helped guide the program to a share of the conference title in 2002 while earning a degree in health and nutritional sciences. He later signed a contract with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Since hanging it up on the gridiron, Brett has enjoyed a successful career working in diagnostic lab sales as well as in data and analytics. Brett’s wife, Dr. Jennifer Fowler, a proud University of Florida graduate, currently serves as CEO of Destination Pet, a national network linking professionals and integrating veterinary services to grooming, boarding, training and more. The company is committed to improving the lives of pet families and the pet care industry.

