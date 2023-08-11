POCATELLO — Idaho State University athletics has announced a multi-year gift to the Bengal football program from 2004 graduate Brett Fowler and his wife, Jennifer.
A hometown product, Brett is a graduate of Highland High School before enrolling at ISU in 1999. Starting as a walk-on wide receiver for the Bengals, he earned a scholarship in 2001 and went on to be a three-time Big Sky Conference selection, NSCA athlete of the year, a pre-season All-American in 2003 and helped guide the program to a share of the conference title in 2002 while earning a degree in health and nutritional sciences. He later signed a contract with the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League. Since hanging it up on the gridiron, Brett has enjoyed a successful career working in diagnostic lab sales as well as in data and analytics. Brett’s wife, Dr. Jennifer Fowler, a proud University of Florida graduate, currently serves as CEO of Destination Pet, a national network linking professionals and integrating veterinary services to grooming, boarding, training and more. The company is committed to improving the lives of pet families and the pet care industry.
Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros said: “This gift from Brett and Jennifer is an investment in the program, certainly, as it will provide coach Hawkins with the tools he needs to recruit and reward a competitive roster. More than that, and knowing how Brett cares for them, it is an investment in the student-athletes as young men working hard to better themselves and to make their mark on our program.”
Thiros continued: “I met Brett very early in my time as AD, and I know how much he loves this program. The Bengals are honored to have his support, and we intend to make the Fowler family proud. Investments like this are fueling our rising program. I extend sincere appreciation from a grateful team and university.”
The Fowlers' total contribution, over five figures, will be instrumental for Bengal football as Coach Hawkins builds a championship roster, as it will be utilized in awarding cost of attendance aid to current and future players. One of the newer tools in college recruiting, cost of attendance is an additional financial aid stipend distributed at the head coaches’ discretion to student-athletes who are on scholarship to help cover expenses that their scholarship doesn’t cover. This can include items such as room and board (or living expenses), books and supplies, supplemental nutrition, non-athletically related medical care and other areas that directly impact the student-athlete experience and wellness of Bengal student-athletes.
When asked about his investment, Brett said: “My time at Idaho State helped provide me with a strong foundation and taught me perseverance and that hard work matters which went on to help drive my success in my professional career. When I think of my time at ISU, I recall older football alumni doing whatever they could to help our teams reach success. From cookouts to giving to the program monetarily, they were doing something and often with no recognition. I now feel it is my time to help how I can, and that is why my wife and I feel it is appropriate to donate now and have committed to doing so over the next four years. We look forward to watching coach Hawkins and the Bengals roar once again.”
“We could not be more grateful for Brett and Jennifer’s contribution towards our cost of attendance program. This is an important tool for us when looking to better the experience for our student-athletes,” head football voach, Cody Hawkins, shared. “Our student-athletes currently receive a check of around $800 to cover rent, food, gas and educational expenses each month, and this will help our kids offset those costs. In today's age of college football, creating a better quality of life on a day-to-day basis is critical to retaining and developing quality talent on and off the field.”
Interested in making a contribution to the cost of attendance fund or a different area within the Bengal athletics? You can do so by visiting https://www.isu.edu/bengalsroar/sport-specific-investment/ or by reaching out to Crew Keller, senior associate athletic director for development and external relations, via email (crewkeller@isu.edu) for more information.
