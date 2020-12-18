The holidays are here and you are on top of it all. Your house rivals the Griswolds'. You have ordered the official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock that tells time and the sexy leg lamp and planned the Christmas menu.
Before you know it, it is Dec. 23 and you are still mailing Christmas cards, preparing fruitcake, baking Santa’s cookies and hoping the official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock that tells time and sexy leg lamp you ordered on cyber Monday arrive on time, attending a few ugly sweater parties, adding more lights to put the Griswolds' to shame and then it hits you. You realize the only exercise you have done is speed walked the aisles in department stores, cyber shopped, climbed ladders, fallen from ladders and went downstairs to cuss your furnace, “Oh, blast it! Poop, flirt, rattle, camel flirt! You blonker, frattle feet struckle frat! Of a womp sack, ratter bottom fodder...”
Is this you? It sure is me. At some point, the holidays will interrupt your fitness routine. Don’t fret as there are many quick ways to squeeze in some exercise anywhere, any time.
Park at the far end of the parking lot making every step count. By the time you have walked to and from store after store and raced through aisles, you will have racked up the steps. Plus when you cruise the aisles, don’t lean on your cart. Stand tall and push with purpose. Heck, you might even break into a run avoiding Scut Farkus and his toadie, Grover Dill.
In between gift wrapping, do some push-ups and jumping jacks to throw the kiddos off when wondering what they are getting.
Elevators and escalators? Who needs ‘em? Take the stairs to avoid an embarrassing escalator moment like Buddy the Elf. Yet it would make for a nice hip-flexor stretch.
When waiting at the checkout, pass the time with some lunging jumps. Add the arms, sing some carols and encourage the others in line to join you.
Run your cart backwards when racing through the store for your Hickory Honey Ham. The other shoppers racing for the same ham won’t know what hit them as you slide into the deli. And don’t forget all the pulling and pushing to get that snowman on the house and that last row of lights.
The point is there is always a way to squeeze in some heart-pumping movement during the holidays. Who cares if you look a bit crazy because in the end you will have avoided cussing yourself for not exercising, “Oh, blast it! Poop, flirt, rattle, camel flirt! You blonker, frattle feet struckle frat! Of a womp sack, ratter bottom fodder...”
Merry Christmas!
Sherrie Hebert is a certified personal trainer, Pilates mat and equipment instructor and happy ICCU team member. Contact her at 208-317-5685 or sherriehebert@gmail.com for all your fitness needs.