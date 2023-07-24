Emma Just in 1901

 Photo courtesy of Bingham County Historical Society

While I was catching up on my reading this weekend (Thank you, Kathy Christiansen and Rick Just for the stack of Presto Press magazines delivered to the Bingham County Archive), I came upon an article from the summer of 2019 about a Letter to the Editor written by very-early settler, Emma Just. The letter was sent to Byrd Trego, editor of the Idaho Republican, in 1920 when Mrs. Just was 70 years old.

The two must have been friends because the letter starts out “Now, Mr. Trego” and continues in a casual style as if this was the middle of a conversation, rather than the beginning of a letter. She writes “ Am sending you a gob (of butter) to put on your corn… If corn is all gone try it on a baked Russett.” Then she talks about making and selling butter since she was 15 years old, how she branded her butter with a smaller version of the family cattle brand – a small T, and how in the late 1870s she had traded Danielson and Stevens 40 pounds (of butter) for a barrel churn. That would have been when their store/freight depot was just south of the newly built wooden passenger depot, between the railroad tracks and Main Street. Then she said “Tis not quite so hard to make a pound as it was years ago.” Butter was going for $.20 a pound then, so the churn must have been priced at $8.00. The Museum has three old butter churns, and it still doesn’t look like an easy thing to do.

