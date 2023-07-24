While I was catching up on my reading this weekend (Thank you, Kathy Christiansen and Rick Just for the stack of Presto Press magazines delivered to the Bingham County Archive), I came upon an article from the summer of 2019 about a Letter to the Editor written by very-early settler, Emma Just. The letter was sent to Byrd Trego, editor of the Idaho Republican, in 1920 when Mrs. Just was 70 years old.
The two must have been friends because the letter starts out “Now, Mr. Trego” and continues in a casual style as if this was the middle of a conversation, rather than the beginning of a letter. She writes “ Am sending you a gob (of butter) to put on your corn… If corn is all gone try it on a baked Russett.” Then she talks about making and selling butter since she was 15 years old, how she branded her butter with a smaller version of the family cattle brand – a small T, and how in the late 1870s she had traded Danielson and Stevens 40 pounds (of butter) for a barrel churn. That would have been when their store/freight depot was just south of the newly built wooden passenger depot, between the railroad tracks and Main Street. Then she said “Tis not quite so hard to make a pound as it was years ago.” Butter was going for $.20 a pound then, so the churn must have been priced at $8.00. The Museum has three old butter churns, and it still doesn’t look like an easy thing to do.
My dad milked cows when I was tiny. Just a one-man operation – a stool and a bucket – until he was able to get a couple of those new portable milking machines that you moved from cow to cow. The milk was emptied into milk cans – the Museum has one of those also – and were carried out to what Dad called a coolie, which was a wide spot dug in the ditch. The cans were submerged up to their handles and the ditch water flowed past them to keep the milk cool. Makes me cringe to think about that now, considering the spotless, high-tech dairies we have these days. The truck from the creamery came every two days. The driver lifted the cans out of the coolie and put them in the truck, leaving clean replacement cans in the barn. The driver also dropped off butter, cheese, and sometimes ice cream at the house. My mother was not about to make those things at home when we could get them delivered so easily. She did run the fresh milk through a pasteurizer before serving it to us kids, but I still remember the day we purchased the pasteurizer, so we had lived through quite a few years of raw milk drinking with no issues before that point.
Emma Just wrote about a butter judging where good quality butter was “cut down because the paper was somewhat rough. You are supposed to wet the paper as you put it on and anyone should know that makes it rough when it dries.” I wonder if the ‘main man’ (the judge) got an earful from her about that detail. Bernice Hoskins told me once about her first job wrapping butter cubes in the building that now houses the Movie Mill. She also had to ‘candle’ eggs – hold them up to a candle to see if they were fertilized.
I found the original printing of Emma’s Butter Story in the October 20, 1920, edition of the newspaper. Next to it was the story that started the whole conversation between Emma and
Byrd Trego. Byrd had boxed up a dozen ears of corn from his Sagehurst garden (20 Court Street) and mailed it to his friend in Salt Lake City along with instructions for proper cooking and buttering of fresh corn. He said ”Drag a big gob of butter the full length of the ear, lay down the knife, and set your teeth into the hot corn as nearly like a hog as possible. If it develops any better flavor, smack your lips over it like a sow eating watermelon.” A hundred years later and there is still nothing like some good corn with sweet cream butter shared with a friend.
