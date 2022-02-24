POCATELLO — After a year since it moved locations from its home at 202 S. Seventh Ave., the First Presbyterian Church has adjusted and learned that a church and its faith are not its building but the people within its walls.
The church came to "nest" with the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 215 N. 18th Ave. back in early 2021 after financial costs and a diminishing congregation led to the First Presbyterian’s decision to relocate.
“We felt we had to do something, and we had been talking with the Lutheran church,” said Kathy John, who is an elder of the First Presbyterian Church and has been a member all her life. “All of a sudden we got a buyer out of the blue. And we … sold the church building, and Good Shepherd was kind enough to let us share their building.”
Since their exodus from their previous home on Seventh Ave., John explained that both church congregations have benefited and have become something akin to a new family.
They’ve combined resources and responsibilities while still maintaining separate services, although they do combine certain functions, such as Reformation Sunday, soup suppers during advent and decorating the church for Christmas.
John said her members are grateful for the kindness and generosity of the Lutheran Church and appreciate certain aspects of the new building, such as the large parking lot and the elevator and handicap access.
“People have asked, how is it working?” John said. “In visiting with congregation members (from both churches) the many comments were (they) love it, (and are) amazed how well it has gone and (how) having more people around the church makes it feel less lonely.”
“One Lutheran member said it feels like ‘one big happy family,'” she added.
John says her church has brought to the 18th Ave. building something both congregations appreciate — the joys of music.
With the move, First Presbyterian brought their bells and chimes as well as their large grand piano that was donated by a congregation member years ago. The piano is played every Sunday and is something John said many Lutheran members enjoy.
Both churches also share their love of service work and are mission-minded.
Each month the First Presbyterian is involved with making lunches for the Salvation Army and helping at the Idaho Food Bank and has donated monetary and material donations to Aid for Friends over the years. They also have donated to Habitat for Humanity, Family Services Alliance and a ministry camp aimed towards youth called Camp Sawtooth.
Each church has its own pastor, with Mark Crother as pastor for the First Presbyterian Church and Wayne Shipman as pastor for the Lutheran Church, although they often assist each other in serving people — whether they be of the faith or not.
“Having two pastors is beneficial in that if one pastor isn’t available, the other will fill in to minister to someone in need, whether they are from either congregation or just an individual,” she said.
With a demographic of individuals primarily above the age of 60, First Presbyterian has run into a challenge that many other churches have encountered throughout the nation and one that accelerated the church’s decision to relocate.
Not many youth — the next generation of would-be churchgoers — walk the halls to attend First Presbyterian’s services, and although they have extended outreach efforts to welcome Idaho State University students nearby, they haven’t seen much interest.
“We would love to have younger people come, but for some reason, the younger people don’t attend church as much,” John said.
This issue is something John has seen of other churches firsthand, churches that lack a younger generation to carry on its services and legacy.
“I’ve actually been to a couple churches where there’s a funeral, and they were the last people to go, and it was really sad. I don’t want to see that happen here,” she explained.
Despite lack of congregation members driving the decision to sell a building that had been home to the First Presbyterian Church for decades, John said that many members of the congregation have adapted well and say that the fellowship between churches has been both rewarding and welcoming.
And while there is still the challenge of drawing younger generations to the church, John likes to hope that one day the First Presbyterian will see interest from youth.
“I just think it’s important for other churches to see that you can exist by joining,” she said. “There are several churches nationwide that have done the same thing that we’re doing in order to survive. We hope within time if we grow that maybe someday we will be able to have our own church again, but I don’t think in my lifetime that will happen.”
“But it’s been a good thing,” she continued. “And like I say to a lot of people, our churches are struggling now. And I think we’re a really good example of what can happen, that positive things can happen.”
The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd holds its services at 9 a.m. every Sunday while the First Presbyterian holds its services at 11 a.m. At 10 am they hold a coffee hour where members of both congregations can mingle and foster their positive relationship.