POCATELLO — The League of Women Voters of Pocatello presents the first of two legislative forums with local legislators. District 28 Sen. Jim Guthrie, District 28 Rep. Randy Armstrong and District 29 Rep. James Ruchti will discuss their expectations and views on upcoming legislative issues and bills on Jan. 4 from 7 to 8 pm. The Zoom meeting can be joined for free at https://bit.ly/3FjdGyx.
After each legislator has presented their perspectives, the League moderator will present questions that were sent to the legislators. These questions will focus on topics including property taxes, education funding, the climate, the budget surplus and spending federal funding.
Sen. Guthrie-R District 28 Bannock and Power counties, is in his fifth term after serving one term in the House from 2010-2012. He is vice-chair for the Senate State Affairs Committee and is on the Commerce & Human Resources and Resources & Environment Committees.
Randy Armstrong-R, District 28 House Seat A, is serving his third term. He serves as the State Affairs vice-chair and is a member of the Business, Environment, and Energy & Technology Committees.
James Ruchti-D, District 29 House Seat B, previously served in the House from 2006-2010. Mr. Ruchti serves on the following committees: Revenue and Taxation, Judicial and Rules, and Agriculture.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization of the United States that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information about the League in Pocatello, contact lwvpocatelloid@gmail.com.
