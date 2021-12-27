POCATELLO — Plan to join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello's second virtual forum, “A 2022 Idaho Legislature Preview.” District 28 Sen. Mark Nye, District 28 Rep. Kevin Andrus and District 29 Rep. Dustin Manwaring will discuss their expectations and views on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2021 legislative session on Jan. 11 from 7 to 8 p.m. The Zoom meeting can be joined for free by the public at https://bit.ly/3FkCo1y. The forum will be available on YouTube at a later date.
After each legislator has presented their perspectives, the League moderator will present questions that were sent to the legislators. These questions will focus on topics including property taxes, education funding, the climate, the budget surplus and spending federal funding.
Mark Nye-D of District 29, Pocatello, is in his third term after being in the House for one term from 2014-2016. He is serving on Joint Finance, Local Government & Taxation, Resources & Environment committees.
Kevin Andrus-R of District 28, Seat B, Bannock and Power counties, is a rancher and resides in Lava Hot Springs. He serves on the Agriculture Affairs, Business and State Affairs committees.
Dustin Manwaring-R of District 29, Seat A, returns to the Idaho Legislature after one term in the House from 2016-2018. He practices law in Pocatello. He serves on the Resources & Conservation, Revenue & Taxation, Transportation & Defense committees.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization of the United States that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information about the League in Pocatello, contact lwvpocatelloid@gmail.com
