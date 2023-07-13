Rexford (Rex) Rovig will be 99 years young on August 14, and he is still going strong. He’s one of the diminishing number of soldiers who served in World War II fighting the Japanese. During the horrendous conflict that occurred throughout the South Pacific, he suffered wounds – gunshot and explosion related -- on two separate occasions. He was subsequently awarded two purple hearts.
Sadly, one of the purple hearts awarded Rex, along with his dog tags, was stolen from a display.
Born in Brookings, South Dakota, he later moved to Blackfoot, Idaho where he was drafted into the service at age 19. Here he was part of the foot soldiers of the 27th Division of the 165th Army Infantry where he served as a scout and as a staff supply sergeant. He also trained as a rifleman.
While recovering from the first and more serious of the two wounds that won him purple hearts, he spent a full month recuperating at an Army Field Hospital on the island of Saipan. There, he developed dengue fever, a serious, mosquito borne disease that can result in shock, internal bleeding and even death. Following his recovery, however, Rex completed three years of service on the islands of Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Tinian, and Guam. Loss of life was heavy, often into the thousands on the invasions of these islands.
Following the war years, Rex married Rosamond Nelson in Pocatello; he says with a smile that “She was willing and waiting for me to return from the service.” He found success in the petroleum industry, and the couple raised their four children in Blackfoot. Rosamond died at age 90.
He says that in later life he enjoyed traveling the world – Africa, Asia, Hawaii, Guam, and many other places, including some of the islands where he had served in the war, and including Japan itself.
For the past several months Rex has been living at the GRACE Assisted Living facility in Chubbuck, and it is here that his warm heart is ever evident. He is kindly, personable, and always ready with his gentlemanly greetings. Rex easily wins friends.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he changes from his Dockers and plaid shirt to a white shirt and tie for the services held each Sunday for residents on the attractive property. He also likes to attend various programs available for the residents. These include movies, concerts, games, helping to complete 1000-piece puzzles, and much more. His only health complaint is being hard of hearing, but he still manages, even when background noise causes difficulty.
Over the years, Rex has served as bishop of two wards of the Church, as well as many other callings.
When asked about his feelings now regarding the Japanese, he says that he respected the soldiers who were trained to do a job for their country, just as he was trained to do a job for his country. After the war, he developed friendships with several Japanese people. He strongly believes we are all God’s children.
Anytime you might like to chat with a living historian, stop by and enjoy a visit with a dear and very special man with a truly great heart.
