POCATELLO For the transmission line replacement project, traffic will be restricted to one lane on the 900 Block of South Arthur Avenue, continuing to Main Street starting Monday.

Contracted work crews will be installing new waterlines across the roadway. This portion of the project is anticipated to take four weeks to complete, but the work schedule may change due to unforeseen circumstances.

