The Mayor’s Walking Challenge is putting $83,500 into Idaho communities, thanks to the efforts of 90 elected officials who participated in the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health’s annual program.

Idaho mayors who walked at least 5,000 steps per day in October earned funds for their communities. More importantly, they promoted the importance of physical activity while doing something that benefitted their own health — walking. Mayors reported weight loss, and one reached a personal goal of walking more than 1,000,000 steps in October.

