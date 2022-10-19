“I’ve been offered a job in Samoa,” Dean excitedly said, as he returned home from work one day. “Do you think you’d like to go there and live for a couple of years?
Both of us were always up for an adventure, so a response wasn’t even necessary. The only question expressed was “Where is it?” We knew, of course, that this island nation lay somewhere in the South Pacific, but we had never searched for it on a map. When we did, we were quite surprised at how remote this Polynesian nation is. We found that the miniscule group of islands sits 14 degrees south of the equator and half-way between Hawaii and New Zealand—remote indeed!
For decades, there were two Samoan nations – American Samoa (pronounced Saw MO ah by the natives), still a protectorate of the United States with its capital of Pago Pago, (Pong-o, Pong-o) and Western Samoa with its capital of Apia (Ah PEE ah). Shortly before we were to move there, Western Samoa became the Independent State of Samoa.
We quickly learned that in places where the local government does not have funds to support adequate schools, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sometimes takes on that responsibility--as was the case in Samoa.
Dean was to become the “pulae nu’u” or principal of the elementary school with its several hundred children. At the time, we had only one son, age 18 months, so it was easy to plan and prepare for our assignment and what lay ahead.
We were living in San Luis Obispo, California at the time, so our adventure began with a bus ride to San Francisco and then a taxi to the airport where we boarded our huge Pan Am jet. Our only stopover was in Hawaii where we visited the fabulous Church-operated Polynesian Cultural Center. We stayed overnight at one of the BYU-Hawaii dorms, and the next day we were off for the 2,500-mile flight to Pago Pago, American Samoa where we landed at the dark morning hour of 4 a.m. The airport’s ramshackle building had only one restroom, and there was a half-inch of muddy water on the floor. Our six-hour wait in the intense tropical heat seemed almost unbearable. Thankfully, when we returned home two years later, a modern, new airport had been completed and was much more pleasant.
Our next surprise was boarding the small prop plane that was to fly us to our destination. There the tiny aircraft landed on a grass strip. It was early Sunday morning, and the sun glistened off the huge palm trees. Our hour-long ride along the seashore was an incredible experience as we drank in the beauty of the gorgeous flowers and tall, swaying trees everywhere.
We had been greeted by several members of the school staff, as well as several professional Samoans. They took us to the comfortable ranch-style home that was to be ours in the teachers’ village for the next two years. It had only screen doors, front and back, and no air conditioning, only the welcome trade winds that helped provide nature’s A.C.
After settling in and beginning Dean’s administrative work at the attractive, nearby school, we were invited to go with a group to climb to the tomb of the Scottish poet, Robert Louis Stevenson, who had come to Samoa many years earlier for his health. The grave is situated on a remote hillside in a tomb above the ground. On its front are engraved the words he had written years earlier, anticipating his death which occurred at age 44:
UNDER THE WIDE AND STARRY SKY, DIG MY GRAVE AND LET ME DIE. GLAD DID I LIVE AND GLADLY DIE, AND I LAY ME DOWN WITH A WILL. THIS BE THE VERSE THAT YE GRAVE FOR ME: HERE HE LIES WHERE HE LONGED TO BE. HOME IS THE SAILOR HOME FROM THE SEA AND THE HUNTER HOME FROM THE HILL.
This experience was only the beginning of many that we were to have in our new island home--just twenty miles wide and forty miles long.
We were to learn much of a new kind of living in such a remote place where the seasons are “hot and hotter” and “wet and wetter,” and where we learned to live along with fat, little gray lizards that would scurry across the ceiling and drop to the floor–too squishy to kill, so we would scoot them toward an open door with a broom and sweep them out onto the grass. There were hard shelled cockroaches the size of the end of one’s thumb and black centipedes 3-4 inches long. One of these creatures even found its way into our bed one night. Our screams were likely heard throughout the village.
The primitive hospital, meanwhile, was such that we avoided it as much as we could.
Despite all the challenges, ours was a great spiritual experience. We lived by faith and by the love we felt for those we had come to serve. We found our lives forever changed by our sojourn there.
A meaningful scripture from the Book of Mormon reads, (God speaking): “Know ye not that there are more nations than one? Know ye not that I, the Lord your God, have created all men, and that I remember those who are upon the isles of the seas; and that I rule in the heavens above and in the earth beneath. . .”
We felt that we had been privileged to teach and labor with the wonderful Polynesians and privileged to have learned much from them in return.
On our final day, a huge feast awaited us consisting of roast pig, prepared in an underground umu, as well as bread fruit, palusami, all kinds of fruit and vegetables, and so much more. Many fragrant, fresh-flower leis were placed around our necks, and the wonderful Samoans, with their rich, strong harmony, sang for us the farewell song, “Tofa, my feleni,” (Goodbye, my friend) traditional at such partings. Our eyes filled with tears, and our hearts filled with gratitude for the two years we were blessed to spend among the beautiful people of Samoa.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Communication Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
