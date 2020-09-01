FORT HALL — The Tribal Office of Emergency Management officially reports new COVID-19 cases on the Fort Hall Reservation, bringing the total cases that have been impacted by COVID-19 to 193 cases (this number includes positives and recovered) since the pandemic started in early April. Of the 193 cases, 35 are currently positive and being monitored, 151 have recovered, six are currently hospitalized and one confirmed death to date.
Test results are compiled and reported by the Fort Hall Indian Health Clinic and Community Health Center every Tuesday of the week. The Fort Hall COVID-19 chart data will vary daily based on the number of testing results at each center. The attached chart shows the last four weeks of data to show the trends in positive and recovered cases on the reservation and will be updated by the Tribal Public Information officer.
The tribes stress to wear your face mask and social distance at all times.
If you are contacted by a "contact tracer," you will be instructed to isolate and schedule testing immediately. COVID-19 symptoms include fever (temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell. Each of our tribal health centers, including Indian Health Services, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers actively monitoring positive individuals.
Due to the increase of positive cases, contact tracers have been hired at HRSA and Tribal Health. We ask community members to be honest when a tracer contacts you and/or to answer the phone call. This is very important in order to safeguard you, your family and the community.
For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Service at 208-238-5494, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Community Health Center 208-478-3987.
Please note there has been an increase in phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities. For tribal resources check out the tribes' COVID-19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID-19. For general questions on COVID-19 in Idaho, call the hotline at 1-888-330-3010.