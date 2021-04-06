POCATELLO — The 5th District Activities Association is currently accepting applications for the positions of soccer commissioner for next season 2021. It is a paid stipend position. The commissioner is over the training of soccer officials, the recruitment of officials, the assigning of officials to 5th District high school soccer games, etc., and is the liaison between the soccer officials and the member high schools of the 5th District. Anyone interested in this position, please send a letter of application detailing your desire and qualifications for the position and resume to Lee Ralphs 325 N. Arthur, Pocatello, ID 83204.
The 5th District Activities Association is also currently accepting applications for the position of basketball commissioner for next season 2021/2022. It is a paid stipend position. The commissioner is over the training of basketball officials, the recruitment of officials, the assigning of officials to 5th District high school basketball games, etc., and is the liaison between the basketball officials and the member high schools of the 5th District. Anyone interested in this position, please send a letter of application detailing your desire and qualifications for the position and resume to Lee Ralphs 325 N. Arthur, Pocatello, ID 83204.