FORT HALL — On Wednesday at approximately 7:15 p.m., Fort Hall police officers conducted a traffic stop on Eagle Road in Fort Hall on a vehicle with no license plates, the driver of the vehicle was Brandy Decola (Eastern Shoshone) from Wyoming. There was another passenger in the vehicle by the name of Little Fawn LeBeau, also from Wyoming. Decola was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and LeBeau was charged with unlawful manufacture delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
During the investigation, LeBeau said some of her friends were on their way to pick her up, and as officers were conducting their investigation, a vehicle with Wyoming license plates drove by. Officers stopped the vehicle on Sheepskin Road, and inside were passengers Laurene E. Surrell, Jasmine Bell and Lorraine Hunter, all from the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. Through further investigation officers located a stolen handgun with an obliterated serial number stolen from Wyoming, as well as alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
This was the second related drug bust in Fort Hall this week, according to chief of police, Pat Teton, “The Fort Hall Police continues to make every effort to combat drugs on the reservation to provide a safe environment for the Fort Hall community.”
The charges per individual were as follows:
Lorraine Hunter: Possession of marijuana, illegal possession or consumption of alcohol, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jasmine Bell: Possession of marijuana, illegal possession or consumption of alcohol, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
Laurene E. Surrell: Unlawful possession of a deadly weapon, illegal possession of property, possession of marijuana, illegal possession or consumption of alcohol, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to chief of police, Pat Teton: “All subjects were taken to Fort Hall Corrections and will be arraigned in Tribal Courts. This is all the information that is available at this time.”