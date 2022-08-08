ducks - duck race

Development Workshop Inc. clients and production staff process the 20,000 ducks for the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race and prepare them by cleaning them up from their last race, then removing the old and placing the new ID stickers on them.

 Courtesy Development Workshop Inc.

On Saturday, the famous Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race will be held for the 31st time.

The event has been held at the River Walk every year since 1991 (except in 2020 due to the pandemic). Hosted by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, the Duck Race raises funds for Idaho Falls parks and River Walk improvements. Over its decades-long run, $5.5 million has been generated for development of the River Walk.

