Development Workshop Inc. clients and production staff process the 20,000 ducks for the Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race and prepare them by cleaning them up from their last race, then removing the old and placing the new ID stickers on them.
On Saturday, the famous Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race will be held for the 31st time.
The event has been held at the River Walk every year since 1991 (except in 2020 due to the pandemic). Hosted by the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, the Duck Race raises funds for Idaho Falls parks and River Walk improvements. Over its decades-long run, $5.5 million has been generated for development of the River Walk.
The Duck Race has helped fund more than seven miles of sidewalk on both sides of the Snake River, the Taylor’s Toll Bridge replica, a renovation of the Japanese Friendship Garden, restrooms on the River Walk and several other projects.
The fun actually kicks off Friday with the Idaho Falls Rotary Club hosting pre-race festivities Friday evening.
Friday activities include a classic car cruise, a poker run, live music and a free dinner. People can attend these free events from 6 to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Trucks and Cars, 880 W. Broadway St.
The festivities resume at 9:30 Saturday morning along the west side of the River Walk culminating with the duck race at 4 p.m. Tens of thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from a crane and into the Snake River. Each duck will be tagged with the buyer’s number. At the end of the race, the owner of the first-place duck will win a grand prize.
This year’s grand prize is a 2014 Jeep Wrangler Limited Sport Willys donated by Idaho Falls Cars & Trucks. Other prizes include a Polaris HD 4-Wheeler and 14-karat diamond earrings valued at $2,500. Eight other prizes will be awarded, each valued at a minimum $1,000.