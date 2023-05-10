POCATELLO — Nearly 30 Idaho businesses will be available in Pocatello on May 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. to meet with potential job applicants.
The hiring event is taking place at the Idaho Department of Labor's Pocatello office, 430 N. 5th Ave.
Amy's Kitchen, Bannock County, C-A-L Ranch, Haskell Construction, LA Semiconductor, Premier Technology, Spudnik, USDA Forest Service Montpelier, Atropos Mental Health and Pocatello Chubbuck School District are just a few of the participating businesses with open jobs to fill. For a full list of employers, visit the Idaho Department of Labor's calendar of events at https://bit.ly/3VSc340.
Positions available include construction laborer, detention deputy, park coordinator, electrician, mechanic, process engineer, teacher, secretary, test technicians, wildland firefighters and others.
While preparing for the job fair, attendees are encouraged to utilize the Maximize Your Job Search Workbook to learn interview skills and job tips. The workbook can be found at https://bit.ly/42nZn7y.
For more information or to request reasonable accommodations, contact Clinton.Renn@labor.idaho.gov or call 208-236-6710, ext. 3644. Dial 711 for the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Attending a job fair counts as one weekly valid work search activity for unemployment insurance purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.