POCATELLO — “Decarbonizing the Northwest,” a summer webinar series sponsored by the NW Energy Coalition, will be held in person on the Idaho State University campus with the second of four sessions livestreaming on Wednesday. The public is invited to attend the free sessions at ISU’s Student Union Building in the Clearwater Room where the webinar sessions will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m Mountain Daylight Time. The series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Pocatello, Portneuf Resource Council, Citizens Climate Lobby of Pocatello and the ISU Sustainability Club. The sponsoring organizations are tabling 30 minutes prior and 30 minutes after the webinar livestream. Plan on arriving at least 15 minutes before 11 a.m. for the introduction to the event by the hosting organization. Bringing a brown bag lunch is encouraged. Limited refreshments will be provided.
Expert panelists will discuss:
— Wednesday— Regulatory tools to advance decarbonization.
— June 29 — Electricity markets’ role in delivering clean energy.
— July 13 — Evolving technologies showcase.
The sessions are free to the public. Donations are appreciated, any proceeds will be forwarded to the NW Energy Coalition.
NW Energy Coalition is an alliance of over 100 environmental, civic, and human service organizations, utilities and businesses in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and British Columbia, plus many individual members. The NW Energy Coalition advances clean, equitable and affordable energy policies by leveraging our analytic expertise and convening a broad alliance of people and organizations. Linda Engle is the representative of the League of Women Voters Pocatello on the NW Energy Coalition.
League of Women Voters Pocatello is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, working to increase an understanding of major public policy issues through education and advocacy.
Portneuf Resource Council is a non-profit local chapter of the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils and advocates for sustainability, clean energy and clean water. PRC is working with state and local officials on campaigns to Put Water First in the Portneuf Valley.
Citizens Climate Lobby Pocatello is a climate change organization that exists to create the political will for a livable world by enabling individual breakthroughs in the exercise of personal and political power.
Idaho State University Sustainability Club works to establish and strengthen campus environmental consciousness and community among faculty, staff and students. The purpose of this club is to promote sustainability across the ISU campus and the Pocatello/Chubbuck community.