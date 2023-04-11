POCATELLO — The Pocatello-based human rights organization 2Great4Hate will host a community conversation themed “What Does It Take to Be Part of a Welcoming Community?” on April 20. All interested parties are invited to attend and participate.

The conversation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Room 355 of the Idaho State University College of Education. The room is on floor three — go through the lobby and take the stairs or elevator.

