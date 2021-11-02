POCATELLO — The Steven D. Merrell Detachment No. 698 of the Marine Corps League will celebrate the Marine Corps' birthday on Nov. 10 at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All Marines and their families as well as FMC corpsmen and chaplains and their families are welcome to attend.
The dinner cost is $25 per person with your choice of prime rib or chicken or vegetarian.
Social hour with no-host bar is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The ceremony and program are from 6:30 to 7 p.m.
Dinner is from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
The raffle and 50-50 is at 8:15 p.m.
Military members or veterans are encouraged to wear Marine Corps League formal uniform or mess dress, (dress blues, class B/ribbons and badges) or equivalent service uniform. All others are requested to wear formal/casual attire, but don’t let that stop you from coming. Wear what you like, just be there to celebrate our birthday.
RSVP by Wednesday.
Tickets are $25 for individuals and $50 for couples. You reserve a ticket and pay at the door.
No charge for widows of Marines and FMF corpsmen and chaplains.
Registration for the dinner is highly recommended and encouraged, as it lets us give the Clarion a count for the meals.
