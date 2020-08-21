FORT HALL — The Tribal Office of Emergency Management officially reports 21 new COVID-19 cases on the Fort Hall Reservation, bringing the total cases that have been impacted by COVID-19 to 151 cases (this number includes positives and recovered) since the pandemic started in early April. Of the 151 cases, 40 are currently positive and being monitored, 110 have recovered, four new cases are currently hospitalized and one confirmed death to date.
Test results are compiled and reported by the Fort Hall Indian Health Clinic and Community Health Center (HRSA). The Fort Hall COVID-19 chart data will vary daily based on testing results. The attached chart shows the last four weeks of data to show the trends in positive and recovered cases on the reservation and will be updated by the tribal public information officer. The data varies day by day depending on the tests given at both IHS and HRSA.
According to Tribal Health officials, if you are contacted by a contract Tracer, you will be instructed to isolate and schedule testing immediately. COVID-19 symptoms include fever (temperature 100.4 degrees or higher), cough, shortness of breath, headache, muscle and body aches, sore throat, fatigue/extreme tiredness, gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea), and loss of taste and smell. Each of our Tribal Health centers, including IHS, Tribal Health and HRSA have tribal contact tracers actively monitoring positive individuals.
Due to the increase of positive cases, contract tracers have been hired at HRSA and Tribal Health. We ask community members to be honest when a tracer contacts you and/or to answer the phone call. This is very important in order to safeguard you, your family and the community.
For any health concerns, please call Fort Hall Indian Health Services at 208-238-5400 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or HRSA 208-478-3987.
Please note there has been an increase in phone calls, so please be patient with both health facilities. For tribal resources, check out the tribes' COVID-19 website at www.sbtribes.com and click on COVID-19. For general questions on Idaho COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-888-330-3010.