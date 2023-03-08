POCATELLO — Citizens’ Climate Lobby and the Portneuf Resource Council present the next film screening in their ongoing Climate Action Film Series. The film shown will be "2040." A no-host dinner begins 6 p.m. March 21 at The Sand Trap, 2770 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. The screening starts 7 p.m.
Damon Gameau’s visionary film, "2040," offers new hope to the climate crisis conversation. Drawing on the best minds from around the world to focus on climate, economics, technology, civil society, agriculture and sustainability, "2040" maps out a pathway for change that can lead us to a more ecologically sustainable and equitable future.
This will be the second film shown this year and the 10th screening since the first collaboration between PRC and CCL in 2018. Suspended for a couple of years due to COVID-19, these informative movies are typically held in the late fall and winter months. In January, the groups hosted a film screening for “Kiss the Ground,” an inspiring film about regenerative agriculture and the promise it holds for sequestering carbon.
The audience will have an opportunity to learn about the two hosting organizations. "2040" runs for about 90 minutes; there will be Q&A with a discussion after the film. A complimentary adult beverage will be provided to all participants complements of The Sand Trap.
