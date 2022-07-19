FORT HALL — The 57th annual Shoshone-Bannock Indian Festival kicks off the largest annual outdoor cultural celebration on Aug. 11 to Aug. 14 in Fort Hall. After two years of absence due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s annual festival motto is titled “Coming Back Stronger.” The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes extend a special invitation to everyone to join us in our annual celebration.
The festival has a myriad of venues to experience, which include local and nationally known drum groups, international competition of powwow dancing and singing contests, a free cultural buffalo and salmon feast, traditional hand game tournament, the popular Indian relay races, two parades, a co-ed softball tournament, cultural and contemporary arts and crafts vendors from local tribal artists, over 20 food vendors, a men's and women's golf tournament, a one-day skate jam, a fun run, a newly added Rez fitness challenge, a traditional pageant presentation, Indian National Finals Rodeo rodeo, bull riding and more.
All event flyers will be available online at www.shobanfestival.com and the Festival Facebook page, under "forthallfestival." All events are subject to change, so please check both the Tribes and festival Facebook pages for immediate changes in times and locations.
The Art Tribes will be hosting the INFR in Fort Hall, where rodeo competitors from the Northwest compete to enter the INFR tour.
Each year, the festival hosts a Miss Shoshone-Bannock cultural pageant, who is chosen to represent as the Tribal ambassador. Our current reigning 2021-2022 Miss Shoshone-Bannock is Ontaria Ariwite, and due to COVID, our former outgoing 2019-2021 Miss Shoshone-Bannock Stormie Perdash held the title for two years. This year, we will be acknowledging both young ladies for the amazing service they both provided to the Tribe. The public is invited to watch various cultural presentations as the young ladies compete for the prestigious title. Each contestant displays their finest traditional dresses, family beadwork and cultural knowledge.
The complete list of daily activities and other festival news can be found in the Sho-Ban Festival News Magazine which will be available at all locations the Sho-Ban news is sold.
— Aug. 11:
— 10 a.m. — Kid’s parade along East Agency road to festival arbor; all community invited, free.
— 7 p.m. — Children and veteran powwow. “Coming Back Stronger” special and giveaway at the dance arbor. All veterans of color are welcome to join in uniform and dance in the circle.
— Aug. 12:
— 9 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendor booths open at festival dance arbor; open to public.
— 9 a.m. — INFR slack at the rodeo arena; open to public.
— 9 a.m. — All Indian co-ed tournament continues at the Fort Hall softball field.
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Art show at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, Chief Pocatello Room.
— 11 a.m. — Festival pageant begins at the dance arbor: Tzi-tzi Princess, Future Princess, Little Princess and Festival Princess; free and open to the public.
— 1 p.m. — Kid’s traditional games at the festival dance arbor — open to all community youth.
— 5 p.m. — Indian relay begins at rodeo grounds.
— 5 p.m. — Miss Sho-Ban Dance Competition at the dance arbor; free and open to public
— 6 p.m. — Crowning of Miss Shoshone-Bannock at the dance arbor.
— 7 p.m. — Grand entry at the dance arbor; bring own lawn chairs, limited seating.
— 8 p.m. — Invitational bull riding mayhem at the rodeo arena (gate admission).
— Aug. 13:
— 7 to 9 a.m. — Rez fitness challenge at the Sho-Ban Junior/Senior High School track; open to the public.
— 7 a.m. — Festival fun run/walk; open to entire community. Registration ends 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Hall softball field.
— 9 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendor booths open at the dance arbor.
— 10 a.m. — All-Indian festival parade, starts at East Agency Road to Festival arbor; all community invited, free.
— 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Art show at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Event Center, Chief Pocatello Room.
— Noon — All-Indian skate jam at Fort Hall Skate Park on Mission Road in Fort Hall (east of the rodeo grounds); all community invited to watch, free to public.
— 1 p.m. — Grand Entry at the dance arbor; bring own lawn chairs, limited seating.
— 1 p.m. — INFR tour rodeo at the rodeo grounds.
— 5 p.m. — Indian relay at the rodeo grounds.
— 7 pm — Grand entry at the dance arbor; bring own lawn chairs, limited seating.
— Final day — Aug. 14:
— 9 a.m. — Arts and crafts vendor booths open at the dance arbor.
— Noon — INFR tour rodeo continues at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds
— Noon — Traditional buffalo and salmon feast at the dance arbor; free and open to public.
— 1 p.m. — Grand entry at the dance arbor
— 5 p.m. — Champion Indian relay races at rodeo grounds.
— 7 p.m. — Final grand entry at the dance arbor
This schedule includes highlighted events for the overall general public.