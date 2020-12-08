Idaho Master Gardner classes from the University of Idaho Extension will begin Jan. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. and will be held weekly through April 7. Classes include plant anatomy, soils, entomology (insects), plant pathology (diseases), vegetable production, season extension/composting, pruning, fruit growing, weeds and pesticides, landscaping and design, woody plants and turf-grass lawns.
You will have the opportunity to certify as an Idaho Master Gardener if you choose or you can simply take the classes for personal learning. Classes are for all levels of experience, including beginners.
Registration will be $100, which will include the Master Gardener Handbook. (Two persons in the same household may register for $120 and share one handbook)
You must register by Dec. 31 to receive the handbook on time.
Please stop by either the Bannock or Bingham County Extension offices to register. We will need your email address so that we can send the Zoom link for our classes.
The Bannock County Extension Office can be contacted at 208-236-7310 and is located at 10560 N. Fairgrounds Road, Building A in Pocatello.
The Bingham Extension Office can be contacted at 208-785-8060 and is located at 412 W. Pacific St. in Blackfoot.