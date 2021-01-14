POCATELLO — Plan to join the League of Women Voters of Pocatello for its second virtual forum, “A 2021 Idaho Legislature Preview,” which will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. District 28 Sen. Mark Nye, District 29 Sen. Jim Guthrie and District 28 Rep. Randy Armstrong will discuss their expectations and views on the issues and bills that are expected to come up during the 2021 legislative session. The Zoom meeting can be joined for free by the public by visiting https://rb.gy/b4sxlz. The forum will be available on YouTube at a later date.
After the legislators present their perspectives, the moderator will present questions that were previously submitted. These questions include such topics as taxes, education funding, the budget surplus, Medicaid expansion, Idaho K-12 science standards, the climate, redistricting and more.
Nye will be in his third term after being in the House for one term from 2014-2016. He will be serving on Joint Finance; Local Government and Taxation; and Resources and Environment committees.
Guthrie returns for his fifth term after serving one term in the House from 2010-2012. He will be vice-chair for State Affairs Committee, as well as the Commerce and Human Resources, and Resources and Environment committees.
Armstrong will be entering his third term where he is the state affairs vice-chair. He also serves on the Business Committee, as well as the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee.
The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit organization of the United States that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. For more information about the League in Pocatello, email lwvpocatelloid@gmail.com.