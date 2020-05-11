POCATELLO — The School District 25 Education Foundation and our scholarship selection committee announced the recipients of the second annual Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship. The scholarship award is for $2,000 to help fund recipients’ post-high school education at an accredited two-year, four-year or vocational school. Recipients are eligible to renew the scholarship for an additional year if requirements are met. Scholarships may be deferred for up to two years.
In 2018 the School District 25 Education Foundation received a nearly $1.5 million gift from the Glenn Perkins Family Living Trust. A significant portion of the investment income earned through the endowment will be dedicated to supporting the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 debate and music programs at Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools. Additional earnings are allocated annually toward the establishment of the Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship. The Terry Perkins Educational Scholarship funds two $2,000 scholarships for eligible learners attending Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools.
With gratitude to the Perkins Family for this amazing gift that will continue helping students for decades to come, we are pleased to announce the following recipients for the second annual scholarship awards for the class of 2020.
Century High School
Braydon Coffin
Bailee Hodge
Highland High School
Madilynn Anderton
Treagan Watson
Pocatello High School
Cody Higgins
Sean Andersen
We wish each of the recipients the best of luck in their future academic endeavors.