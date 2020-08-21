POCATELLO — Help us remove this year's accumulation of trash from the banks and main channel of the Portneuf River. The cleanup will be 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 29. Attendees can meet at the Pacific Recycling trailhead, on North Main just off of Kraft Road.
The items you need to bring are work gloves (we'll have extras).
Other helpful supplies are handsaws, nets (we'll have extras) and boots/waders/water shoes.
We'll be cleaning from Raymond Park to Simplot and anywhere you want to go with public access. The cleanup will also be along the riverbank and in the stream.
Masks are required for the initial gathering at the Pacific Recycling trailhead. We will have extras available.